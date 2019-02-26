|
On February 24, 2019, Ruth Inglefield Galkin (nee Dahlstrom); wife of the late Elliott Galkin; mother of four; step mother of one; sister of Ralph (Diane) Dahlstrom and Kris (Jan) Loeber; daughter of the late Emelia and Roy Dahlstrom; proud grandmother of nine.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 27, at 1 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to USA International Harp Competition, PO Box 5008, Bloomington, IN 47407.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019