Ruth J. Hutcheson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth J. Hutcheson, 86, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on April 29, 2020 in Fairfax, Virginia. Born in Frostburg, Maryland, she was the daughter of Jesse and Elizabeth Jacobs, and the beloved wife of the late Robert Thomas Hutcheson. Ruth was a member of Bel Air United Methodist Church, and was active in the Altar Guild and Choir. She was an accomplished musician, who played the organ at Mt. Caramel Methodist Church and taught piano lessons from her home for many years. Ruth was a nurse at the Perry Point Veteran's Administration Center. She enjoyed gardening, and was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren.

She loved spending time with her family at their cottage at Deep Creek Lake.

Ruth is survived by her daughter Ann (Michael) Freiman of Rockville, and sons Robert (Deborah) Hutcheson, Jr. of Clifton, VA, and Douglas (Stephanie) Hutcheson of Bel Air. She is also survived by her sister Mary Love Kennedy and brother Thomas Jacobs. Ruth's legacy includes loving grandchildren Steven and Adam Freiman, Matt Hutcheson, Amy Johnson and Megan Rogers, and Alex, Zachary, and Natalie Hutcheson; and great-granddaughters, Isabelle and Scarlett Hutcheson.

A private graveside service will take place at Mr. Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium MD 21093.

Condolences may be left for the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved