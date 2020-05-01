Ruth J. Hutcheson, 86, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on April 29, 2020 in Fairfax, Virginia. Born in Frostburg, Maryland, she was the daughter of Jesse and Elizabeth Jacobs, and the beloved wife of the late Robert Thomas Hutcheson. Ruth was a member of Bel Air United Methodist Church, and was active in the Altar Guild and Choir. She was an accomplished musician, who played the organ at Mt. Caramel Methodist Church and taught piano lessons from her home for many years. Ruth was a nurse at the Perry Point Veteran's Administration Center. She enjoyed gardening, and was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren.
She loved spending time with her family at their cottage at Deep Creek Lake.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Ann (Michael) Freiman of Rockville, and sons Robert (Deborah) Hutcheson, Jr. of Clifton, VA, and Douglas (Stephanie) Hutcheson of Bel Air. She is also survived by her sister Mary Love Kennedy and brother Thomas Jacobs. Ruth's legacy includes loving grandchildren Steven and Adam Freiman, Matt Hutcheson, Amy Johnson and Megan Rogers, and Alex, Zachary, and Natalie Hutcheson; and great-granddaughters, Isabelle and Scarlett Hutcheson.
A private graveside service will take place at Mr. Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium MD 21093.
Condolences may be left for the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com
She loved spending time with her family at their cottage at Deep Creek Lake.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Ann (Michael) Freiman of Rockville, and sons Robert (Deborah) Hutcheson, Jr. of Clifton, VA, and Douglas (Stephanie) Hutcheson of Bel Air. She is also survived by her sister Mary Love Kennedy and brother Thomas Jacobs. Ruth's legacy includes loving grandchildren Steven and Adam Freiman, Matt Hutcheson, Amy Johnson and Megan Rogers, and Alex, Zachary, and Natalie Hutcheson; and great-granddaughters, Isabelle and Scarlett Hutcheson.
A private graveside service will take place at Mr. Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium MD 21093.
Condolences may be left for the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 1, 2020.