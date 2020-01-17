|
|
Ruth J. Maughan of Aberdeen died Friday, January 10 at the University of Maryland. She was 88.
Born in Breslau, Germany she was the daughter of the late Herbert & Charlotte (Lux) Schumann and wife of the late Gary Maughan, who passed in 2010.
Mrs. Maughan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Havre de Grace. She is survived by her niece, Rebecca Meador of Lawton, OK; her nephew Michael Meador of Eufaula, Oklahoma and other relatives in the USA and Germany.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 22 at 10:00am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020