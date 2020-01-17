Home

Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home
More Obituaries for Ruth Maughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth J. Maughan

Ruth J. Maughan Notice
Ruth J. Maughan of Aberdeen died Friday, January 10 at the University of Maryland. She was 88.

Born in Breslau, Germany she was the daughter of the late Herbert & Charlotte (Lux) Schumann and wife of the late Gary Maughan, who passed in 2010.

Mrs. Maughan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Havre de Grace. She is survived by her niece, Rebecca Meador of Lawton, OK; her nephew Michael Meador of Eufaula, Oklahoma and other relatives in the USA and Germany.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 22 at 10:00am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
