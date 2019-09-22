|
|
On August 21, 2019, Ruth Blackstone Jones, beloved wife of the late Robert Council Jones; devoted mother of Laura Howard, Kathleen Titus (Mick), Jennifer Gettier (JR), Christopher Howard, Albert Jones, and daughter-in-law Victoria Mack; loving grandmother of Cassandra Hohl, Danielle Hohl, and Shawn Titus; cherished great grandmother of Davion and Angelyna Jones; dear sister of Barbara Hanlon. Mrs. Jones is also survived by extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Towson Presbyterian Church - Thompson Hall; 400 W. Chesapeake Ave.; Towson, MD 21204 on Sunday, September 29th from 2:15 to 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Gilchrist Hospice at gilchristcares.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019