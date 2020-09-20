On September 17, 2020, Ruth K. Ricci (nee Knight) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard A. Ricci; devoted mother of David Ricci, Martha Ricci-Ehrhardt (Bob), and Dan Ricci (the late Pam); dear sister of the late Madeline Brown, Nellie Riffe, Paul Knight, and Robert Knight; loving grandmother of McKenzie Ricci, Ida Ehrhardt, Eva Ehrhardt, Danielle Ricci, Nate Ehrhardt, Elizabeth Ehrhardt, and the late Margaret Ehrhardt.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 3:00-5:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 11:00am, at the Hunt Valley Church, 13015 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Interment services will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth's name to the building fund at Hunt Valley Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
