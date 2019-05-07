Ruth Naomi (nee Dilworth) Kraus passed away May 5, 2019 at her home in Kingsville, MD. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Leonard A. Kraus, Sr. Her children and grandchildren were at her side in her last days including Karen (Kraus) Vignare and her husband Christopher, Leonard (Lenny) A. Kraus, Jr. and his wife Peggy, Barry S. Kraus, Michael S. Kraus, and Lisa (Kraus) Stuart and her husband Richard. She was loved by her 12 grandchildren who called her Grandmom and Grammy including Victoria, Angelina, Alexander, Ryan, Amber, Allison, Austin, Kelly, Justin, Catie, Richard Jr., and Mary and a great-grandson, Jackson. She is also survived by her sister Amelia (nee Dilworth) Butt. Ruth was born in the Kingsville area and was a loving wife, enjoyed cooking, her family and numerous friends. She loved to bowl, play cards, and golf. She was active in many community and church activities throughout her life but always made time for family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen's Church 8030 Bradshaw Road on Friday at 10am. The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the www.alzheimers.org or the St. Stephen's School Project www.ssschool.org Published in Baltimore Sun on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary