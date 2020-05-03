Ruth Laird Fisher
On Monday evening, April 27th, 2020, Ruth Laird Fisher, 86, of Columbia, MD, peacefully departed this world to reunite with her late husband, Dale John Fisher. She will be remembered for her incredible sense of humor, her wit, and her enduring strength and resilience. A lifelong devotee to the arts, Ruth was happiest while traveling, socializing, cooking, entertaining friends, and creating community. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Shelley (Fisher) Wojcik, and her son in law, Brian Wojcik. Ruth graduated from the Peabody Conservatory School of Music in 1953, and in 1955, moved to Oak Ridge, TN, where she where she was active in multiple cultural and civic organizations. Upon moving to Columbia, MD in 1976, Ruth volunteered for the Peabody Alumni Association, enthusiastically serving as their president for several years. Ruth's piano lessons to private students spanned more than 50 years. A virtual celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, May 12th at 6 PM. For more information, please visit bit.ly/ruthfisher.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Celebration of Life
6:00 PM
