1/
Ruth Louise Peacock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday August 24, 2020, Ms. Ruth Louise

(nee Gubernatis) Peacock, beloved mother of Robin Dahlka, Glen Peacock and Earn Peacock, devoted grandmother of Lauren, Chris, Aidan, Melina, Earn, Jr., and Trinity.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday August 28 at Loudon Park Cemetery, 3620 Wilkens Ave.

Arrangements by the locally owned Loudon Park

Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department 5200 Southwestern Blvd, Arbutus, MD 21227.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Loudon Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Park Funeral Home and Loudon Park Cemetery
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved