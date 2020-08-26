On Monday August 24, 2020, Ms. Ruth Louise
(nee Gubernatis) Peacock, beloved mother of Robin Dahlka, Glen Peacock and Earn Peacock, devoted grandmother of Lauren, Chris, Aidan, Melina, Earn, Jr., and Trinity.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday August 28 at Loudon Park Cemetery, 3620 Wilkens Ave.
Arrangements by the locally owned Loudon Park
Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department 5200 Southwestern Blvd, Arbutus, MD 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.