1/1
Ruth M. Lowe
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Marie Lowe, 88 of Havre de Grace, MD passed away suddenly on September 24, 2020 at Harford Memorial Hospital.

Born on January 22, 1932 in Indian Creek, VA, daughter of the late Riley and Minta Lowe of Virginia.

Miss Lowe was a charter member of Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Perryman, MD; where she had many friends.

She enjoyed attending church, reading, puzzle books, clipping coupons, long phone conversations with family and friends as well as spending time with her family.

She is survived by her nephews, Norman Blankenship (Nancy) of Perryville, Clayton Smith of Virginia, David, Ronnie and Ralph Lowe of Ohio, and nieces, Carolyn Miller and Nancy Hubbard of VA, Barbara Kelly of NY and Margaret Chaney of Ohio and grandnephew, Adam Blankenship of Conowingo, MD among many other great nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Mason Lowe and John Lowe of VA and Lundy Lowe of NY and sisters, Ruby Blankenship of Havre de Grace, MD and Ethel Smith of VA and nephews, Larry Smith of VA, John Lowe of Ohio and niece, Jenette Gregory of Ohio and grandnephew, Randy Blankenship of Perryville, MD.

A visitation will was held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9am-10am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home in Aberdeen, MD followed by a graveside service at 11am with Rev. Ron Turner officiating at Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bel Air Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 29, 2020
Precious friend of my deceased mother and entire family. What a treasure of a person, a loving Christian whom I know is now in heaven. So many memories of her kindness, when I think of my childhood, “aunt” Ruth is always a part of it, and will forever be an inspiration.
Cheryl Kelly
Friend
September 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved