Ruth Marie Lowe, 88 of Havre de Grace, MD passed away suddenly on September 24, 2020 at Harford Memorial Hospital.



Born on January 22, 1932 in Indian Creek, VA, daughter of the late Riley and Minta Lowe of Virginia.



Miss Lowe was a charter member of Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Perryman, MD; where she had many friends.



She enjoyed attending church, reading, puzzle books, clipping coupons, long phone conversations with family and friends as well as spending time with her family.



She is survived by her nephews, Norman Blankenship (Nancy) of Perryville, Clayton Smith of Virginia, David, Ronnie and Ralph Lowe of Ohio, and nieces, Carolyn Miller and Nancy Hubbard of VA, Barbara Kelly of NY and Margaret Chaney of Ohio and grandnephew, Adam Blankenship of Conowingo, MD among many other great nephews and nieces.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Mason Lowe and John Lowe of VA and Lundy Lowe of NY and sisters, Ruby Blankenship of Havre de Grace, MD and Ethel Smith of VA and nephews, Larry Smith of VA, John Lowe of Ohio and niece, Jenette Gregory of Ohio and grandnephew, Randy Blankenship of Perryville, MD.



A visitation will was held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9am-10am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home in Aberdeen, MD followed by a graveside service at 11am with Rev. Ron Turner officiating at Bel Air Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store