Ruth M. Stevens, age 75, of Ellicott City, Maryland passed away on January 4, 2020 due to complications from dementia.
Ruth was born in 1944 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to George Tavares Moniz and Gertrude DeMello Moniz.
Ruth is survived by her her children: Cliff Stevens (Sue), Pam Chaney (Bill Fairall), Victor Stevens (Lisa), and Chris Chaney (Sharon), and her grandchildren: Brandi Eskridge, Mitchell Stevens, Victor Stevens, Tyler Stevens, Hannah Chaney and Loren Bergey and her brother and sister in law Matt and Lorraine Moniz of Sunnyvale, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Andrew Stevens who passed away in 2005.
Ruth graduated from High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland and lived most of her adult life in Savage, Maryland. She was a member of the Laurel Order of the Eastern Star Chatper #75 and an active participant in the Boumi Shrine. She enjoyed camping, knitting, and cheering on her favorite sports teams.
Visitation will be held from 11a.m. – 1p.m. on Friday January 10, 2020, at Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel 313 Talbot Ave. Laurel, MD 20707. Memorial service to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Ruth Stevens to the Boumi Shrine Transportation Fund 5050 King Avenue Baltimore, MD 21237. Funds donated to this cause are used to provide transportation of children to a Shriner's Hospital facility for treatment. Please call 410-391-6400 for more information.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020