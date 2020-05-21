Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 1,2020, Ruth M. Worteck (nee Luers) of Essex, beloved wife of Edward J. Worteck (deceased), devoted mother of Edward Worteck and his wife Susan, of Chadds Ford, PA and Mark Worteck of Essex; grandmother of Katherine T. Worteck of Boseman, Montana. Ruth is also survived by her loving friends, Mary Hill, Joan Hoffman, and Linda Messier.



Memorial donations can be made to the Maryland Food Bank.



