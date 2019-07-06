Ruth was born on April 17, 1941 and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Ruth was a resident of Long View Nursing Home at the time of passing. Ruth was a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friends to many. Ruth enjoyed Bingo, playing cards and listening to worship music.



Ruth was the devoted wife of the late Charles Royston Leight. Daughter of the late Florence Rebecca Herrmann. Loving mother of William Edmond Leight, Barbara Ann Ward and her husband James Paul Ward, Cathy Mae Arnold and her husband Daniel Edward Arnold. Cherished grandmother of Jacqueline Smith and her husband Zach Smith, Christopher Leight and his wife Kaitlyn Leight, Timothy Leight and his wife Cortney Leight, Allyson Olsen and her husband Jesse Olsen, Matthew Arnold, Christian Arnold, and Danielle Arnold. Great-Grandmother of 5.



Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S Main Street, Hampstead, MD 21074. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:30am at Eline Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens at 2150 Mt View Rd, Marriottsville, MD 21104 Published in Baltimore Sun from July 6 to July 7, 2019