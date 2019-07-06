Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Leight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Mae Leight


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Mae Leight Notice
Ruth was born on April 17, 1941 and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Ruth was a resident of Long View Nursing Home at the time of passing. Ruth was a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friends to many. Ruth enjoyed Bingo, playing cards and listening to worship music.

Ruth was the devoted wife of the late Charles Royston Leight. Daughter of the late Florence Rebecca Herrmann. Loving mother of William Edmond Leight, Barbara Ann Ward and her husband James Paul Ward, Cathy Mae Arnold and her husband Daniel Edward Arnold. Cherished grandmother of Jacqueline Smith and her husband Zach Smith, Christopher Leight and his wife Kaitlyn Leight, Timothy Leight and his wife Cortney Leight, Allyson Olsen and her husband Jesse Olsen, Matthew Arnold, Christian Arnold, and Danielle Arnold. Great-Grandmother of 5.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S Main Street, Hampstead, MD 21074. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:30am at Eline Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens at 2150 Mt View Rd, Marriottsville, MD 21104
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now