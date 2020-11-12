On November 10, 2020, Ruth Marie Brooks (nee Young) passed away of natural causes. She was born in Charlotte, NC, was a member of the Eta Theta sorority, taught piano for 30 years and was active in her church and in her community. Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Walter Brooks, Jr.; devoted mother of Rita M. Brooks (Bill Brooks), Rebecca M. "Becky" Brooks and the late J. Charles Brooks; loving grandmother of 3 and great grandmother of 3.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Fri., Nov. 13th from 4 to 6 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Isaac Jogues Church on Sat., Nov. 14th at 10:30 AM. Face masks and social distancing are required. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care; 11311 McCormick Road Suite 350; Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Pickersgill, Inc.; 615 Chestnut Ave; Towson, MD 21204.



