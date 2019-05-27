Home

Ruth Marie Walsh
On May 26, 2019, Ruth Marie Walsh (nee Wille), beloved wife of the late Charles Garnier Walsh, devoted mother of Patricia A. Campbell, Michael T., Thomas A., Timothy J., Mary R. and the late Charles G. "Dutch" and Sean M. Walsh, dear mother-in-law of Daniel Campbell, Melissa, Cindy, Kerrie, Jacqueline and the late Mary Jo Walsh, loving grandmother of John, Susan Dylan, Dustin, Joseph, Sarah, Shanna, Abbey, Brian, Matthew, Lindsey, Kelsey and Shannon, sister of the late Herman E. "Gene" Wille. Also survived by five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Tuesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday 11:00 AM at St. PiusX Church. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilchrist 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2019
