On February 4, 2019, Ruth May Eisenberg (nee Landsman); beloved wife of the late Stanley Eisenberg; devoted mother of Gwenn Eisenberg and Ronald (Wendy) Eisenberg; sister of the late Melvin Landsman; beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Gertrude Landsman; dear step daughter of the late Minnie Landsman; loving grandmother of Sara and Hannah Eisenberg.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, February 5, at 11am. Interment Bnai Israel Cemetery - 3701 Southern Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 111 Hamlet Hill Road #504 (Harper House), Baltimore, MD 21210, through Sunday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2019