Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Eisenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth May Eisenberg

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ruth May Eisenberg Notice
On February 4, 2019, Ruth May Eisenberg (nee Landsman); beloved wife of the late Stanley Eisenberg; devoted mother of Gwenn Eisenberg and Ronald (Wendy) Eisenberg; sister of the late Melvin Landsman; beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Gertrude Landsman; dear step daughter of the late Minnie Landsman; loving grandmother of Sara and Hannah Eisenberg.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, February 5, at 11am. Interment Bnai Israel Cemetery - 3701 Southern Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 111 Hamlet Hill Road #504 (Harper House), Baltimore, MD 21210, through Sunday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices