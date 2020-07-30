Ruth "Ann" Murchland departed peacefully on July 21, 2020 at 82, after a long and courageous battle with COVID-19. Ann was born on May 9, 1938 to the late Ruth Shroyer in Little Washington, Pennsylvania. She had no siblings.She graduated from Forest Lake Academy in Florida in 1955. She received her RN from Florida Adventist Hospital. She received her BSN in Nursing from Columbia Union College. She received her Masters in Nursing from the University of Maryland. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau (International Honor Society of Nursing). She worked as a RN at Children's Hospital, Sinai Hospital in Baltimore and DC General Hospital. She taught nursing at Howard University, Catholic University, Georgetown University and Montgomery College. She also helped create the Masters Nursing Program at Catholic University. Her specialty was Pediatrics. She also worked part-time as a clinical nurse at Villa Maria, a residential facility for emotionally disturbed kids. She enjoyed reading, cats, cruising, Indian food, and red jeeps, to mention a few. She had a servant's heart and was a true giver. For many years she had "sponsored" children in India. Ann gave her life to Christ at a young age and deeply loved the Lord. She married her college sweetheart, Dennis Murchland on Nov 21, 1961, a union that lasted 58 years and 8months. She is survived by her husband, Dennis, two daughters, Page Ellwood and Nickie Pinnick, two grandchildren, Zach Ellwood and Jake Ellwood and two son in-laws Kevin Pinnick, and Greg Ellwood. Ann worked helping kids her whole career, so a donation in her name to Children's Hospital in DC was her wish. There will be a private memorial service for family.



