Ruth Phyllis Fritz Myers, age 88, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster. Born July 21, 1931 near New Windsor, she was raised on a dairy farm by her parents, the late Leslie Carroll and Sarah Jeanette Hoover Fritz.
For 60 years she was the wife of the late Jesse Albert Myers, who predeceased her in 2013. Together they enjoyed restoring an 1880 farmhouse.
Ruth was a licensed cosmetologist as well as a florist. She loved decorating, gardening, and arranging flowers. She was an active member of Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church in Eldersburg for over 60 years, as well as a long-time member and officer of the Mt. Airy Garden Club.
Her survivors include her children, Jeffrey Myers and wife Gail of Timonium, Carol Sterner and husband Clyde of Hanover, PA, and Paul Myers and wife Mary Ann of Great Falls, VA; and grandchildren, Sarah and Jacob Sterner, Nicholas, Lucas, Rachel and Kathryn Myers.She was predeceased by her siblings, Margaret Fritz Buchanan and George Fritz.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 1pm to 4pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 1:30pm. Interment will be private.
