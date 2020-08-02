1/
Ruth R. Feeser
On July 31, 2020 Ruth R. Feeser (nee Schwinn) passed away at the age of 98; devoted wife of the late Raymond R. Feeser; beloved mother to Emily M. Manning and her husband William, and the late Alice Church; cherished grandmother to 5 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren and the grandmother to the late Leon Edward Holt. Ruth was predeceased by 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Wednesday August 5th, 2020 at 12 noon. Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 4th, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm.

Interment will be at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
AUG
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
AUG
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
