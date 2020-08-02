On July 31, 2020 Ruth R. Feeser (nee Schwinn) passed away at the age of 98; devoted wife of the late Raymond R. Feeser; beloved mother to Emily M. Manning and her husband William, and the late Alice Church; cherished grandmother to 5 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren and the grandmother to the late Leon Edward Holt. Ruth was predeceased by 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.



A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Wednesday August 5th, 2020 at 12 noon. Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 4th, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm.



Interment will be at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store