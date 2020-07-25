Ruth Senser (nee Ageloff), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 23, 2020, at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving children, Paula (Edward) Shevitz and Rabbi Leible (Elisheva) Morrison and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Flora and Eli Ageloff.



Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be directed to Lubavitch Youth Organization, 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11213 or Troy Chabad Center, 27 South Lake Ave. Troy, NY 12180.



