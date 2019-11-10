|
On November 4, 2019, Ruth D. Sewell, 93, of West Severna Park, devoted mother of Anne Sewell (Emory), Thomas Sewell (Terri), Douglas Sewell; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Kopkas (Damien), Mindi Sewell; and loving great-grandmother to Kason and Kamden Kopkas. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Buzz; parents August and Anna Dubbert; and siblings Louis Dubbert and Aileen Foard. Ruth will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery next to her late husband.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019