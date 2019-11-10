Home

On November 4, 2019, Ruth D. Sewell, 93, of West Severna Park, devoted mother of Anne Sewell (Emory), Thomas Sewell (Terri), Douglas Sewell; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Kopkas (Damien), Mindi Sewell; and loving great-grandmother to Kason and Kamden Kopkas. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Buzz; parents August and Anna Dubbert; and siblings Louis Dubbert and Aileen Foard. Ruth will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery next to her late husband. Online Condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
