1/1
Ruth Silver Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Silver Walker passed away at her home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was 93.

Born on Montesurado Farm in Havre de Grace, MD. Her parents were Benjamin Stump Silver and Mary Elizabeth Gordon Silver. In Addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Col. Benjamin Stump Silver and her sister, Elizabeth Davies Silver. She was married to Ralph DeWitt Walker for 59 years until his passing in 2006.

She was a lifelong member of Webster Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She worked as a school bus driver for Ralph Knight and Gregory's Transportation. She also loved working with her husband on the Walker Farm near Level.

She was named a Harford County Living Treasure in 2003.

She is survived by her son, Benjamin Scott Walker, Sr.; grandson, Benjamin Scott Walker, Jr. and her granddaughter Katie Brianna Walker.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved