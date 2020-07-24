Ruth Silver Walker passed away at her home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was 93.
Born on Montesurado Farm in Havre de Grace, MD. Her parents were Benjamin Stump Silver and Mary Elizabeth Gordon Silver. In Addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Col. Benjamin Stump Silver and her sister, Elizabeth Davies Silver. She was married to Ralph DeWitt Walker for 59 years until his passing in 2006.
She was a lifelong member of Webster Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She worked as a school bus driver for Ralph Knight and Gregory's Transportation. She also loved working with her husband on the Walker Farm near Level.
She was named a Harford County Living Treasure in 2003.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin Scott Walker, Sr.; grandson, Benjamin Scott Walker, Jr. and her granddaughter Katie Brianna Walker.
