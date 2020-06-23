On June 20th 2020; Mary "Ruth" Suljak, of Parkville; loving wife of the late George T. Suljak, Sr.; cherished mother of George T. Suljak, Jr. and wife Ellen, William "Bill" Suljak and wife Marion; caring grandmother of Kristen Consolati and husband Edward, Steven Suljak and wife Wendy, Jennifer Rush and husband Thomas, Matthew Suljak and wife Krislyn, Andrew Suljak; dear great-grandmother of 10 great grand children; Also survived by many loving family and friends.



Family and friends will honor and celebrate Ruth's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home -8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD, on Wednesday, June 24th 2020 from 5-8PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Ursula's Church on Thursday at 10AM. Interment to follow at Holy Redeemer.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Ruth to St. Elizabeth's Food Pantry - 2638 E. Baltimore Street, Baltimore MD, 21224.



