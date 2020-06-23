Ruth Suljak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 20th 2020; Mary "Ruth" Suljak, of Parkville; loving wife of the late George T. Suljak, Sr.; cherished mother of George T. Suljak, Jr. and wife Ellen, William "Bill" Suljak and wife Marion; caring grandmother of Kristen Consolati and husband Edward, Steven Suljak and wife Wendy, Jennifer Rush and husband Thomas, Matthew Suljak and wife Krislyn, Andrew Suljak; dear great-grandmother of 10 great grand children; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Ruth's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home -8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD, on Wednesday, June 24th 2020 from 5-8PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Ursula's Church on Thursday at 10AM. Interment to follow at Holy Redeemer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Ruth to St. Elizabeth's Food Pantry - 2638 E. Baltimore Street, Baltimore MD, 21224.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved