Ruth T. Lloyd (nee Travis), age 89, of Ellicott City, MD, passed away November 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Winston D. Lloyd. Devoted mother to Douglas Lloyd, E. Lawrence Knutson (Kathleen), Bethany Skvasik (Michael), Gail Clarke (Micheal), David Knutson (deceased), Andrea Grimwood (Jay), Matthew Knutson (Sandy), Don Lloyd (Debbie) and Heather Parks (Brandon). Cherished grandmother to Andy, Wendy, Tricia, Jennifer, Natalie, Kristopher, Travis, David, Matthew, Justin, Joshua, Allison, Megan, Holly, Sarah, Jackson and Tori. Adoring great grandmother to 17. Predeceased by parents Dr. Bernard Travis and Esther, brother Dr. Robert Travis (Audrie), and sister Vesta Hill. The world has lost an extraordinary woman whose life was filled with art, music and a thirst for knowledge. Well-known teacher and friend to many, Ruth will be remembered for her kindness, indomitable spirit and unconditional love. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mr. Hebron Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



