Ruth Tyler Hennigan

Ruth Tyler Hennigan Notice
Ruth Tyler Hennigan

Ruth was born in Crisfield, Maryland, May 18, 1939. Her parents were William Hance and Agnes Johnson Tyler. She taught elementary school for thirty years in Baltimore City and Caroline County. Her love was teaching children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Hennigan as well as by her three brothers, Paul, Bill, and Harvey. She leaves behind a loving son, James, and his wife, Karen, and her sisters, Sarah Chisholm of Pocomoke and Esther Friedel of Seabrooke. She also leaves behind many close friends and colleagues, as well as several nephews and nieces.

Her son asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to a low income elementary school or of choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
