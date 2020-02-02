|
On January 24, 2020, Ruth W. Bagnall passed away peacefully; Beloved wife of the late Paul R. Henkel (dec.1988), the late Andrew N. Adams Jr. (dec.1998), and the late Arthur M. Bagnall Jr. (dec.2015); She and her 1st husband Paul, mentored many youth including Janice, Dana, and Brian Yoo, who considered Ruth their second mother and their devoted church youth group; Also survived by nieces and nephews and many friends. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy C. (dec.1980) and Lawrence H. Whittemore (dec.1965).
Devoted to living the principals of her faith, she was a loving and kind neighbor to any and all she encountered, especially to children whom she shared great care and affection. She was an avid lover of flowers and dogs; particularly orchids and toy collies. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown Retirement Community, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228, on Monday, February 3, 2020, 10 AM to 11 AM, where funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Burial at Lorraine Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020