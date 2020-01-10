Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Vicari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Walker Vicari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Walker Vicari Notice
Ruth Walker Vicari, of Middletown, DE, passed away on January 3, 2020. She was 99. Mrs. Vicari was born in Maryland to Cecil T. Walker and Edna Irene Waters Walker. She was the wife of the late Arthur F. Vicari, loving mother of Shirley V. Coleman and her husband Kenneth, of Dover, FL, and Pamela R. Kidd and her husband Harry of Middletown, DE. Mrs. Vicari is survived by 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings.

Mrs. Vicari worked with her husband at his State Farm Insurance business. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of American Legion Post 47 Ladies Auxiliary.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 12-1 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 1 PM. Interment will be held at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or www.samaritanspurse.org

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -