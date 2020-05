On May 27, 2020, Ryan Joseph Falter, 40, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. He was the loving son of Robert & Patricia Falter; cherished grandson of the late Mr. & Mrs. Charles Courtney and Mr. & Mrs. Robert Falter; treasured father of Reece Joseph Falter; dear bother of Matthew Falter and Katherine Peck and her daughter, Nai'a Peck of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; caring nephew of Karen Quarantillo, Robin Peters and Susan Falter. Also survived by many loving family, friends and his fur babies, Lady & Jasper.A Memorial Service will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ryan's name may be made to The Humane Society of Harford County- 2208 Connolly Rd, Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com