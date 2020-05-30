Ryan Joseph Falter
On May 27, 2020, Ryan Joseph Falter, 40, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. He was the loving son of Robert & Patricia Falter; cherished grandson of the late Mr. & Mrs. Charles Courtney and Mr. & Mrs. Robert Falter; treasured father of Reece Joseph Falter; dear bother of Matthew Falter and Katherine Peck and her daughter, Nai'a Peck of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; caring nephew of Karen Quarantillo, Robin Peters and Susan Falter. Also survived by many loving family, friends and his fur babies, Lady & Jasper.

A Memorial Service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ryan's name may be made to The Humane Society of Harford County- 2208 Connolly Rd, Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
May 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Adrienne Roper (Sakievich)
