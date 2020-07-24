S. Altaf Ali, age 89, of Belcamp, Maryland, passed away on July 20 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. Born in Calcutta, India, Altaf was the son of S. Shamsher Ali and Eleanor Saxby. After marrying Josephine K. (nee Widenmann) Ali in Calcutta in 1962, he immigrated to the U.S., settling in Harford County in 1964 (first Belcamp and then Bel Air) to work with Bata Shoe Company. He later worked for Propet, before retiring to his beautiful home on the water. He travelled to all corners of the world and maintained throughout his life a spirit of adventure along with an abiding interest in diverse histories and cultures. He was an avid tennis player, gastronome, and lover of wine, books and conversation, but mostly he loved the people around him. He was predeceased by his wife Josephine. He cherished Josephine for the 53 years of their life together and devotedly awaited their coming reunion.
He is survived by his children, Daud Ali and Maryam McShea and her husband Pat, and two grandchildren, Hannah and Andrew.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 4-7 pm. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church at 10:30 am in the Main Church. Interment will take place in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery.
