1/1
S. Altaf Ali
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S. Altaf Ali, age 89, of Belcamp, Maryland, passed away on July 20 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. Born in Calcutta, India, Altaf was the son of S. Shamsher Ali and Eleanor Saxby. After marrying Josephine K. (nee Widenmann) Ali in Calcutta in 1962, he immigrated to the U.S., settling in Harford County in 1964 (first Belcamp and then Bel Air) to work with Bata Shoe Company. He later worked for Propet, before retiring to his beautiful home on the water. He travelled to all corners of the world and maintained throughout his life a spirit of adventure along with an abiding interest in diverse histories and cultures. He was an avid tennis player, gastronome, and lover of wine, books and conversation, but mostly he loved the people around him. He was predeceased by his wife Josephine. He cherished Josephine for the 53 years of their life together and devotedly awaited their coming reunion.

He is survived by his children, Daud Ali and Maryam McShea and her husband Pat, and two grandchildren, Hannah and Andrew.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 4-7 pm. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church at 10:30 am in the Main Church. Interment will take place in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery.

Those who desire may make a contribution to Catholic Charities, P.O. Box 17066, Baltimore, MD 21297.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved