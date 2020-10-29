1/1
S. Murray Miller
S. Murray Miller, of Towson, MD, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 88. He is especially missed by his beloved children, Arna Desser, Richard Desser (JoAnn Peroutka), and Ian (Elizabeth) Miller; sister, Beverly Silverman; grandchildren, Mara (Josh) Baraban, Sydney Miller, and Katie Miller; and great-grandchildren, Ayelet, Meena, Moshe, and Azarya Baraban; and his dear friend Barbara Rosenberger. He was predeceased by his dear brother, Louis Miller; sister-in-law, Esther Miller; brother-in-law, Ben Silverman; and parents, Sophie and Isadore Miller.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 9:30 am and can be viewed on the Sol Levinson & Bros. website (link below). Interment Hebrew Friendship Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The John Hopkins University, Whiting School of Engineering, Hopkins Fund (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/eng), by telephone at 410-440-3984, or with a check made out to Johns Hopkins University to 3400 N. Charles St., 400 Wyman Park Building, Baltimore, MD 21218, Attn: Natalie Pulliam or to Beth Am Synagogue, 2501 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
