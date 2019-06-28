|
|
Sarah Ruth Benfield (6/12/1921 – 6/22/2019) was a long time resident of Street, MD. The beloved widow of Marvin L. Benfield, mother of Charles Benfield (Pat), Diana Korssun, Wanda Murphy (James), Vicki Gardner (Paul) and 2 deceased children: Linda Bingham (Danny) and Ronald Benfield (Tania). She had 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation to be held at McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, MD, on Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
See full obituary at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 28, 2019