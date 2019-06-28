Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
S. Ruth Benfield


1921 - 2019
S. Ruth Benfield Notice
Sarah Ruth Benfield (6/12/1921 – 6/22/2019) was a long time resident of Street, MD. The beloved widow of Marvin L. Benfield, mother of Charles Benfield (Pat), Diana Korssun, Wanda Murphy (James), Vicki Gardner (Paul) and 2 deceased children: Linda Bingham (Danny) and Ronald Benfield (Tania). She had 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation to be held at McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, MD, on Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

See full obituary at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 28, 2019
