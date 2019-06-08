Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
On June 6, 2019 Sadie Orlando (nee Conigliaro) beloved wife of Sam Orlando; devoted mother of Joseph Orlando (Terry), Charles Orlando (Heather) and the late David Orlando; loving grandmother of David Orlando, Matthew Orlando, Christie Trapani, Brittney Orlando and Victoria Cox.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, June 12 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM where funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13 at 10 AM. Entombment Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 8 to June 9, 2019
