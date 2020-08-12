Sakiko ("Saki") Nakaya Olsen died Tuesday, 7 July 2020 in Tokyo after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was 88. Born in Japan, she visited Chicago several times in the 1950s, while her snow physicist father Dr. Ukichiro Nakaya was employed at U.S. Army Snow, Ice, and Permafrost Research Establishment in Winnetka, IL. She attended Northwestern University and University of Wisconsin. At Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, she earned a Ph.D. in Geology, staying on to teach igneous and metamorphic petrology, optical minerology, and crystallography, for many years. She enjoyed taking the graduate students on field trips to see examples of Baltimore Gneiss. She also taught an introductory geology course on environmental resources, an undergraduate geology lab, and a high school course called Dynamic Earth. Saki lived on Springway Road in Ruxwood from the 1960s and was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Towson. With onset of Parkinson's Disease, her family moved her to Tokyo for more palliative care. She is survived by her husband Thomas Marshall Olsen, sons Anthony, Christopher, and David, and seven grandchildren. A Catholic bereavement service was held in Tokyo on 8 July 2020, cremation was on 15 July 2020, and her ashes are interred with those of deceased family members at a family grave site in Ishikawa, Japan.



