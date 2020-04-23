Home

Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Sally A. Kelly

Sally A. Kelly Notice
On April 22, 2020, Sally A. Kelly (nee Noonan), Beloved wife of the late Thomas Bernard Kelly; Devoted mother of Peggy and her husband Butch, Thomas, Brian, and the late Patrick, and Theresa. Also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Kelly's name to: St. Clare Catholic Church, 714 Myrth Avenue, Essex, MD. 21221. Arrangements by family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.

www.bruzdzinski.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2020
