Mrs. Sally Ann Miller (nèe Zonna), of Ellicott City, MD, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 87 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.
Sally is survived by her husband, Edward Miller; their sons Chris and Kirk Miller; their daughters Kim Altman and Kelly Fleshman; and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Potito and Angela Rosa; her sisters, Rose Delio, Martha Carlson, and Perena Griffin; and her brothers Alfred and Donald Zonna.
Born to parents Potito and Angela Rosa Zonna on June 15, 1932 in Erie, PA, Sally grew up as the youngest of six and graduated as valedictorian of her St. Vincent High School class. Sally married baseball player/electrical engineer, Edward Miller, in 1955, moving to Virginia where she worked briefly for NSA at Arlington Hall, before moving to New Carrollton, MD, to raise a family. A staunch supporter of her children, Sally served as a Boy Scout Den Mother, assisted with the creation and running of the New Carrollton Ladies Auxiliary to support community events, was a member of many PTAs and school booster clubs, and somehow managed not to miss her children's baseball, softball, cheerleading, football, basketball, and soccer games. Sally was also very active in her church, as treasurer, deacon and lecturnist, but her special talent was welcoming visitors and making them feel like family. She hosted yearly gatherings for friends at her Drum Point beach house, supplying good food, fun, and relaxed conversation. A gifted soprano, Sally shared her singing voice in church choirs and joined The New Dimension Singers, performing shows in MD and VA. Everyone that knew Sally said that she was one of the sweetest, kind-hearted persons they had ever met. She is now free of her earthly bonds and there is a party in heaven because the Lord welcomed a good soul. A private service will be held later. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers in lieu of donations to the https://alz.org . To share online condolences with her family, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020