Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Church
Port Republic, MD
Sally Douglass


1929 - 2019
Sally Douglass Notice
Sally Ann (Norris) Douglass, 90, passed away at Asbury Solomons on October 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Robert M. Douglass who predeceased her. Sally was the only child of the late Jeannette Henrietta and William Jesse Norris.

Sally is survived by her four children: Dwight of Fairplay, MD; Patti Wahl and her husband John of Port Republic, MD; Peggy Tolerton of Towson, MD; Polly Douglass of Baltimore, MD; sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Sally's life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Port Republic on Friday, October 25 at 3:00 P.M., followed by a visitation and meal in the Parish Hall. The family invites guests to wear pink, Sally's favorite color.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church 3100 Broomes Island Rd. Port Republic, MD 20676; Calvert Hospice 238 Merrimac Ct. Prince Frederick, MD 20678; or Russell Sage College 65 1st St. Troy, NY 12180.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
