Sally E. Leonetti
Sally E. Leonetti, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away at home surrounded by family on August 15, 2020. She was 60.

Sally was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Russell Harkness and Mary Jo Smith (nee Ward). She was the devoted wife of 34 years to Darryl Leonetti, loving mother of Stephanie Birth of Havre de Grace, MD, Melissa Vandemark (Dean Vandemark) of Nashville, NC, and Nicole Wilkinson (Jeff Wilkinson) of Bel Air, MD and grandmother of Ethan, Conner and Madison Birth of Havre de Grace, MD, Hayden, Emma, and Fletcher Cahoon, and Wyatt Vandemark of Nashville, NC, and Alexandra Wilkinson of Bel Air, MD, and sister of Melody Hall (Richard Hall) of Clermont, FL. Nieces and nephews Corey Pascuzzi (Vicki Pascuzzi), Tiffany Moore (Jeremy Moore), Nicholas, Philip and Brittany Hall. As well as brother in-law Jerry Leonetti (Clara Leonetti) and Aunt Karen Byrd (Victor Byrd). She was predeceased by her father, Russell Harkness and an infant grandson.

Sally was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Perryman, MD. She worked for BCH Real Estate and Retired from Target in Aberdeen. She enjoyed bowling as well as volunteered at her church and with various activities in Havre de Grace. Sally thrived on taking care of her family and was a second mom to her many daycare children she cared for over the years in her home.

Funeral services for Mrs. Leonetti will be Livestreamed on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 2:00 PM, via Facebook @ZellmanFuneralHomePA, or on her obituary page at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Live streamed via Facebook @ZellmanFuneralHomePA, or on her obituary page at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
