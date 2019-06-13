Hampton, NH - Sally Fiske of Baltimore, died June 5, 2019 at Cornerstone at Hampton after a three-year journey with cancer. Sally was born June 8, 1947 in Louisville KY, the daughter of the late Oma and Franklin Fiske. She graduated from Fox Chapel High School, PA (1965) and later from Marietta College, OH (1969). Sally received MS Library Sciences from University of Kentucky (1971) and went immediately to work for the Baltimore County Public Library System in August 1971. In her nearly 40-year career there, Sally enjoyed developing programs to encourage young readers and their parents. After retiring in 2010, Sally made time to travel extensively and enjoyed competitive figure skating, concerts, plays, and volunteering.Sally is survived by her sister, Jane Hislop, and two nephews, Daniel Hislop (wife, Kimberly, deceased) and Andrew Hislop, all of Newington, NH, and many loving cousins.A memorial service will be held in the Baltimore area sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library, 320 York Road, Towson, MD 21204, www.foundationforbcpl.org. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 13 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary