Sally Jane Boone, 88, of Towson, Maryland passed peacefully Monday May 25. Born in White Plains, New York, her family moved to Maryland where she graduated from Towson High School and received her teaching degree from Towson State Teachers College. Having taught elementary school for 36 years, she is best remembered for her twenty-plus years teaching first graders at Villa Cresta Elementary in Baltimore County.

A volleyball player and avid snow-skier, in later life she enjoyed gardening, membership in the Roland Park Women's Club, volunteering for the Baltimore Symphony Decorator Show House, and summer trips to Maine and Bethany Beach. A doting grandmother, she is survived by her son Weston Woodward Boone, daughter-in-law Hunter Baker Boone, and three grandsons Weston Jr., Thomas, and Gardner, all of Towson. 'Sally Jane' was known for her sense of humor and her fiery, dry wit. A private burial ceremony will take place at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, and a memorial celebration of her life at a later date when conditions allow. The family insists that people make donations to Broadmead c/o Employee Appreciation Fund (Cockeysville MD)in lieu of sending flowers.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.
