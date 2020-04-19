Home

Sally Richardson Notice
On April 14, 2020, Sally Thomas Richardson, beloved wife of the late James J. Richardson, Jr.; devoted mother of J. David Richardson and his wife Tracy, Leslie R. Gosey and her husband David, Sandra R. Goodman and her husband Jeffrey, Lisa B. Mitten and her husband Robbie, and James M. Richardson and his wife Beth; adored sister of Margaret "Nan" T. Young of Williamsport, PA; loving grandmother of Sarah Weeks, Rachel Richardson, Patrick Gosey, Charlotte Goodman, Rebecca Noyes, James Richardson and great grandson Henry Weeks.

Due to the Coronavirus services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Maryland Horsemen's Assistance Foundation, contact Bobby Lillis at 410-902-6843.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
