On Saturday, June 8, 2019 Dr. Sally Talabis Mejia of Timonium, age 79. Devoted mother of Mary Catherine Goff, Joann Talabis Centenera and her husband Virgilo, Reynaldo Lopez Talabis, II and the late Raymond Joseph Talabis; loving grandmother of Marilin Rae and Colin Aubuchon, Timothy Lin Goff, II, Mary Medelin Goff, Raphael Talabis, Maria Kelly Talabis, Antonio Centenera and Jose Centenera; great grandmother of Olin Grant and Ingrid Rae Aubuchon; also survived by brothers and sisters and extended family. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM with a wake service beginning at 7PM? A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2019 beginning at 10 AM? Interment will follow at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Sally with memorial contributions to Carmelite Monastery or NAMI Maryland. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 10 to June 11, 2019