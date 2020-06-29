Sally Thomas (nee Levin), passed away on June 27, 2020, at the age of 88. She is survived by her loving husband, Melvin Thomas; children, Cyndie (Barry) Schlossberg, Jill (William) Anthony, Wendy (Bruce) Wolock and Randi (Jonathan) Jacobson; grandchildren, Sean Hiken (Lisa Hodges Hiken), Robert (Elizabeth) Hiken, Jed (Marla) Hiken, Tara (Chas) Collins, Matthew Wolock, Jennifer Wolock, Mackenzie Cooke and Maxwell Cooke; great-grandchildren, Shea, Seth, Gabriella, Parker and Jacob Hiken, Kyle Rubenstein, Tillie and Paige Collins. She is predeceased by her parents, Sylvan and Rose Levin, siblings, Leonard Levin and Lucille Popper and grandson, Reed Rubenstein (Alisa Tinkham).



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store