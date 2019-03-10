|
On March 8, 2019, Sally Zlatin (nee Hill); beloved wife of the late Milton Zlatin; cherished mother of Barbara (Allan) Cohen and Dr. Douglas (Dr. Deborah) Zlatin; devoted sister of Helen (late Sylvan) Goldman, Rosalie (Harold) Schoolnick, and the late Joel Hill; dear daughter of the late Ethel and Meyer Hill; loving grandmother of Emily Zlatin (Aaron) Brignull and David (Christina) Zlatin; adoring great-grandmother of Reese Brignull. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, especially Elly Centenio and Jody Perez.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 17, at 12 pm. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2019