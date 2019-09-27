|
On September 25, 2019 Salvatore "Sal" Bruno Ranieri beloved husband of 43 years to Rosalie M. (nee Anoia); loving father of Francesco A. Ranieri and Maria A. Ranieri; devoted brother of Francesca Vitale, and the late Pietro Ranieri. Also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224 on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29 from 2-6 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 30 at 11 a.m. in St Leo the Great Church 227 S. Exeter Street Baltimore, MD 21202. Interment will be held on Wednesday, October 2 at St Peter's Cemetery in Mt. Carmel, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to Rev. Oreste Pandola Adult Learning Center PO Box 9633 Baltimore, MD 21237 or St Leo the Great Church 227 S Exeter St Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019