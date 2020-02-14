|
|
Salvatore "Sal" John Glorioso, Jr., of Fallston, MD, passed away suddenly on February 4, 2020 at the age of 65.
Sal is survived by his mother, Christine Glorioso-Pika; his wife of almost 45 years, Joyce (nee Ryan); his daughters Kelly Fodel and Kasey Chisholm; his sons-in-law Jason Fodel and Alex Chisholm; his four grandchildren, Aiden, Lilah, and Nora Fodel and Henry Chisholm; and his sisters Maria (Phill) Wilder and Christina (Martin) Mullan. He was predeceased by his father, Salvatore John Glorioso, Sr.
Sal was born in Baltimore on October 10, 1954. He grew up on the family farm in Kingsville, and attended Perry Hall High School and Towson State College. His childhood experiences gave him an abiding love for farming and antique tractors. Sal moved to Harford County following his marriage to Joyce in 1975.
Gifted with an engineer's mind, a craftsman's hands, a can-do spirit, and an uncanny ability to translate academic ideas into practical solutions, Sal was well-known for being able to build or fix just about anything. You name it, Sal could do it… engines and vehicles both large and small, HVAC, plumbing, electric, welding, masonry, fencing, carpentry, blacksmithing, roofing, vehicle painting, upholstery, building houses and barns, and the list goes on.
Over his lifetime Sal held a number of supervisory positions at regional businesses, including Pimlico Racetrack, Associated Builders & Contractors, M. Nelson Barnes, and the Maryland Transportation Authority. His most rewarding career venture was as co-owner of Ryan Transportation, a school bus contracting business in Harford County with his wife Joyce and brother-in-law, Jan Ryan, both of whom are also co-owners of the company. Sal took great pride in the fleet of buses he managed, taking impeccable care of the vehicles and passing frequent inspections with flying colors.
Sal's most enduring love was for his family, particularly his daughters and wife. He worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for his girls and delighted in their accomplishments. He loved his wife Joyce dearly, and took tender care of her in the past few years during a series of health challenges. He was a loving son who called his mother every night. Even if you weren't family, he'd offer his help or advice to anyone who needed it. Sal showed his true character through his innumerable acts of service to others. Known by many as a "lovable grump," Sal showed humility for his many talents through his wry humor and knowing smirk. He delighted in teaching others and sharing his immense knowledge.
In his (very limited) free time, Sal enjoyed working on his tomato garden, reading, watching the Ravens, studying American history, and restoring his vintage VW Bug. He enjoyed traveling with Joyce, taking cruises and recently visiting Alaska and Niagara Falls. They loved visiting their vacation home in Chincoteague, Virginia together. Sal spoiled his four beloved cats with tuna every day, and liked "taking a snooze" when he had some time to himself. He enjoyed a good steak and made a mean meatball. He was the family chef for nearly every Thanksgiving and Christmas feast. He loved to give a good speech, and often got teary-eyed while doing so.
There aren't enough words to express how dearly Sal is loved, and how sorely he will be missed.
A celebration of Sal's life is scheduled for Monday, February 17, 2020. All are welcome to attend a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Evans Life Celebration Home, 3 Newport Drive
(RT 23 & 24)in Forest Hill. A service led by Deacon Victor Petrosino of St. Margaret Church will be held at Evans Funeral Chapel immediately following the visitation at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sal's name to Lucky Cat Rescue, a local organization helping the animals he loved so dearly. Visit www.luckycatrescue.com to donate in his honor.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 14, 2020