On April 19, 2020 Salvatore Anthony Kahl Sr. beloved husband of the late Eleanor Marie Kahl (nee: Jasek). Devoted father of Salvatore A. Kahl Jr. and his wife Diana, Paul Kahl and his wife Michelle. Dear brother of the late Frederick Kahl Jr., Michael Kahl and Constance Fowler. Loving grandfather to Rebekah Kahl, Evan Kahl and Allison Kahl-Chavis and her husband Devin. Interment private. Arrangements by CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers the family is asking you to make a tribute gift in memory of Salvatore Kahl at U.M. St. Joseph Medical Center COVID-19 Response Fund. https://www.umms.org/coronavirus/how-you-can-help/make-an-online-donation
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020