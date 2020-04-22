Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Kahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Kahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore Kahl Notice
On April 19, 2020 Salvatore Anthony Kahl Sr. beloved husband of the late Eleanor Marie Kahl (nee: Jasek). Devoted father of Salvatore A. Kahl Jr. and his wife Diana, Paul Kahl and his wife Michelle. Dear brother of the late Frederick Kahl Jr., Michael Kahl and Constance Fowler. Loving grandfather to Rebekah Kahl, Evan Kahl and Allison Kahl-Chavis and her husband Devin. Interment private. Arrangements by CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers the family is asking you to make a tribute gift in memory of Salvatore Kahl at U.M. St. Joseph Medical Center COVID-19 Response Fund. https://www.umms.org/coronavirus/how-you-can-help/make-an-online-donation
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -