On May 21, 2020, Salvatore Orlando passed peacefully at home with his family. Sam was the beloved husband of the late Sadie Orlando; devoted father of Joseph Orlando (Terry), Charles Orlando (Heather) and the late David Orlando; cherished grandfather of Dave Orlando, Matthew Orlando, Christie Trapani (Tyler), Brittney Orlando, and Victoria Cox.

Sam was a sports enthusiast. While serving in the Army during the Korean War he traveled Europe playing baseball and basketball. Sam was also an avid golfer, hitting the links well into his eighties. Sam cherished family gatherings during which he kept his grandchildren amused with his quick wit and candor.

Services and interment private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
