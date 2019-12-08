Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services
38040 Muddy Neck Rd.
Ocean View, DE
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services
38040 Muddy Neck Rd.
Ocean View, DE
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
5422 Old Frederick Rd.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Rinaudo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore R. Rinaudo


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore R. Rinaudo Notice
Salvatore R. "Sal" Rinaudo, age 77, of Selbyville, DE formerly of Catonsville, MD passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Baltimore, MD on September 19, 1942 to the late Anthony Rinaudo and the late Josephine (Provenza) Rinaudo. Sal taught Middle School science for the Baltimore City Schools before becoming a guidance counselor for the Howard County School District retiring in 1994.

Sal loved to travel, photography, and creating beautiful stained glass and pottery that were often given as gifts to his friends and family. He also enjoyed going out to dinner with his friends, gardening and maintaining his beautiful yard.

He is survived by his sister, Angela M. Rinaudo of Selbyville, DE; his two Yorkies, Toto and Dorothy and many cousins, friends and godchildren.

A visitation will be held from 3-7 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970, where a prayer service will be held at 6 PM. A visitation will also be held from 2-7 PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmonson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229. Interment will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Salvatore's name to VITAS Hospice, 100 Commerce Dr., Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713 or a .

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -