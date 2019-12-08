|
Salvatore R. "Sal" Rinaudo, age 77, of Selbyville, DE formerly of Catonsville, MD passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Baltimore, MD on September 19, 1942 to the late Anthony Rinaudo and the late Josephine (Provenza) Rinaudo. Sal taught Middle School science for the Baltimore City Schools before becoming a guidance counselor for the Howard County School District retiring in 1994.
Sal loved to travel, photography, and creating beautiful stained glass and pottery that were often given as gifts to his friends and family. He also enjoyed going out to dinner with his friends, gardening and maintaining his beautiful yard.
He is survived by his sister, Angela M. Rinaudo of Selbyville, DE; his two Yorkies, Toto and Dorothy and many cousins, friends and godchildren.
A visitation will be held from 3-7 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970, where a prayer service will be held at 6 PM. A visitation will also be held from 2-7 PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmonson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229. Interment will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Salvatore's name to VITAS Hospice, 100 Commerce Dr., Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713 or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019