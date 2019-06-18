|
James , Salvatrice Gentile
Salvatrice Gentile James, born in Baltimore, Maryland, November 26, 1951 to Anna & Frank Gentile, passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019. She died at her family home, surrounded by loved ones. Sally is survived by her daughter Tenly James, and her son Ryan James, and his wife Neely and their three children, Sally's beloved grandchildren, Reed, Kaia, and Roman. Sally is survived by her loving partner, Samuel House, sister, Sheila Williams, her husband Teddy, and their children. Sally made the lives of everyone she knew a little better. She loved the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, friends, and extended family, and she was very active in all their lives.In her final days, she expressed how she loved the life she had lived.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 18, 2019